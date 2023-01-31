Buffalo hosts Akron after Freeman's 32-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Akron Zips (15-6, 7-1 MAC) at Buffalo Bulls (10-11, 4-4 MAC) Buffalo, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buffalo -2.5; over/under is 145.5 BOTTOM LINE: Akron takes on the Buffalo Bulls after Enrique Freeman scored 32 points in Akron’s 83-77 win over the Ohio Bobcats. The Bulls are 8-2 on their home court. Buffalo ranks fourth in the MAC with 9.6 offensive rebounds per game led by LaQuill Hardnett averaging 2.4.

The Zips are 7-1 against MAC opponents. Akron is fifth in the MAC with 33.2 rebounds per game led by Freeman averaging 10.8.

The Bulls and Zips meet Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Curtis Jones averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulls, scoring 15.2 points while shooting 37.3% from beyond the arc. Zid Powell is averaging 13.7 points and two steals over the past 10 games for Buffalo.

Advertisement

Xavier Castaneda is shooting 39.9% and averaging 20.3 points for the Zips. Freeman is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games for Akron.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 5-5, averaging 84.6 points, 39.5 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points per game.

Zips: 8-2, averaging 74.4 points, 33.1 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article