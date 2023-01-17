Buffalo hosts Bowling Green following Ayers' 21-point game

Bowling Green Falcons (8-9, 2-2 MAC) at Buffalo Bulls (8-9, 2-2 MAC)
The Bulls have gone 7-1 at home. Buffalo is 2-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.
The Falcons have gone 2-2 against MAC opponents. Bowling Green is ninth in the MAC with 8.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Rashaun Agee averaging 1.8.
The Bulls and Falcons meet Tuesday for the first time in MAC play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Curtis Jones is shooting 39.1% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulls, while averaging 15.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.5 steals. Zid Powell is averaging 10.9 points and 1.7 steals over the last 10 games for Buffalo.
Samari Curtis is averaging 11.8 points and 4.5 assists for the Falcons. Ayers is averaging 17.4 points and 3.3 assists over the last 10 games for Bowling Green.
LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 5-5, averaging 82.5 points, 40.2 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points per game.
Falcons: 6-4, averaging 85.0 points, 34.0 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.