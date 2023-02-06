Buffalo hosts Eastern Michigan after Jones' 30-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Eastern Michigan Eagles (6-17, 3-7 MAC) at Buffalo Bulls (11-12, 5-5 MAC) Buffalo, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo hosts the Eastern Michigan Eagles after Curtis Jones scored 30 points in Buffalo’s 85-76 victory against the Western Michigan Broncos. The Bulls have gone 8-3 at home. Buffalo leads the MAC in rebounding, averaging 35.5 boards. LaQuill Hardnett leads the Bulls with 7.6 rebounds.

The Eagles are 3-7 in MAC play. Eastern Michigan has a 3-10 record against opponents above .500.

The Bulls and Eagles meet Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jones is scoring 16.0 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Bulls. Isaiah Adams is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

Tyson Acuff is averaging 13.4 points and 1.5 steals for the Eagles. Emoni Bates is averaging 20.6 points over the last 10 games for Eastern Michigan.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 5-5, averaging 79.8 points, 37.9 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points per game.

Eagles: 3-7, averaging 73.6 points, 27.7 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

