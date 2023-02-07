Buffalo hosts Eastern Michigan after Jones' 30-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Eastern Michigan Eagles (6-17, 3-7 MAC) at Buffalo Bulls (11-12, 5-5 MAC) Buffalo, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buffalo -8; over/under is 161 BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo takes on the Eastern Michigan Eagles after Curtis Jones scored 30 points in Buffalo’s 85-76 victory against the Western Michigan Broncos.

The Bulls are 8-3 in home games. Buffalo is the best team in the MAC with 16.8 fast break points.

The Eagles are 3-7 in conference play. Eastern Michigan has a 2-8 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: LaQuill Hardnett is averaging 9.7 points and 7.6 rebounds for the Bulls. Jones is averaging 16.8 points over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

Emoni Bates is scoring 21.0 points per game with 5.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Eagles. Tyson Acuff is averaging 13.7 points and 2.5 rebounds while shooting 45.1% over the past 10 games for Eastern Michigan.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 5-5, averaging 79.8 points, 37.9 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points per game.

Eagles: 3-7, averaging 73.6 points, 27.7 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article