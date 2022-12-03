Buffalo hosts Luc and Saint Bonaventure

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (5-2) at Buffalo Bulls (3-4) Buffalo, New York; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buffalo -2; over/under is 145.5 BOTTOM LINE: Saint Bonaventure visits the Buffalo Bulls after Kyrell Luc scored 22 points in Saint Bonaventure’s 71-64 win against the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders. The Bulls have gone 2-1 in home games. Buffalo has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

The Bonnies are 0-1 in road games. Saint Bonaventure is 5-1 against opponents over .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Curtis Jones is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulls, while averaging 14.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and two steals. Zid Powell is shooting 42.6% and averaging 13.0 points for Buffalo.

Daryl Banks III averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bonnies, scoring 17.0 points while shooting 43.1% from beyond the arc. Luc is averaging 16.9 points, 5.7 assists and 2.3 steals for Saint Bonaventure.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

