Buffalo hosts Luc and Saint Bonaventure

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (5-2) at Buffalo Bulls (3-4)
The Bonnies are 0-1 in road games. Saint Bonaventure is 5-1 against opponents over .500.
TOP PERFORMERS: Curtis Jones is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulls, while averaging 14.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and two steals. Zid Powell is shooting 42.6% and averaging 13.0 points for Buffalo.
Daryl Banks III averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bonnies, scoring 17.0 points while shooting 43.1% from beyond the arc. Luc is averaging 16.9 points, 5.7 assists and 2.3 steals for Saint Bonaventure.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.