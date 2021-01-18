STEPPING UP: Kent State’s Danny Pippen has averaged 21 points and 8.6 rebounds while Mike Nuga has put up 18.7 points and 6.1 rebounds. For the Bulls, Jeenathan Williams has averaged 19.4 points and 8.4 rebounds while Jayvon Graves has put up 16.8 points and 6.7 rebounds.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Bulls have allowed only 72.4 points per game to conference opponents so far, an improvement from the 83.3 per game they allowed in non-conference play.JUMPING FOR JEENATHAN: Williams has connected on 38.2 percent of the 34 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 9 of 24 over the last five games. He’s also made 62.9 percent of his foul shots this season.

PERFECT WHEN: The Golden Flashes are 5-0 when at least four of their players score 10 or more points and 1-3 when any fewer than that achieve double-figures. The Bulls are 5-0 when they hold opponents to 69 points or fewer and 0-4 when opponents exceed 69 points.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Bulls have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Golden Flashes. Kent State has 45 assists on 98 field goals (45.9 percent) across its previous three outings while Buffalo has assists on 42 of 88 field goals (47.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Both Buffalo and Kent State are ranked at the top of the MAC when it comes to scoring. The Bulls are ranked second in the conference with 81.4 points per game, including 85.2 per game over their last five. The Golden Flashes are ranked second at 81.4 per game and have put up 87.7 points per game over their last three games.

