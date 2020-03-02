WINLESS WHEN: Miami is 0-9 when scoring fewer than 62 points and 12-8 when scoring at least 62.
UNBEATEN WHEN: The Bulls are 11-0 when holding opponents to 42.4 percent or worse from the field, and 7-11 when opponents shoot better than that. The RedHawks are 5-0 when the team records at least eight steals and 7-17 when falling short of that total.
DID YOU KNOW: Buffalo is ranked second among MAC teams with an average of 78.4 points per game. The Bulls have averaged 82 points per game over their last three games.
___
___
