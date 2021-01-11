TEAM LEADERS: B. Artis White has averaged 15.1 points to lead the way for the Broncos. Greg Lee is also a primary contributor, putting up 9.9 points and 7.2 rebounds per game. The Bulls have been led by Jeenathan Williams, who is averaging 19 points and eight rebounds.
CLAMPING DOWN: The Bulls have allowed just 72.3 points per game across three conference games, an improvement from the 83.3 per game they gave up against non-conference opponents.JUMPING FOR JEENATHAN: Williams has connected on 44 percent of the 25 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 7 for 15 over the last three games. He’s also made 60.9 percent of his free throws this season.
SLIPPING AT 66: Western Michigan is 0-7 this year when it allows 66 points or more and 2-0 when holding opponents to fewer than 66.
PASSING FOR POINTS: The Bulls have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Broncos. Western Michigan has an assist on 28 of 66 field goals (42.4 percent) over its previous three outings while Buffalo has assists on 58 of 102 field goals (56.9 percent) during its past three games.
DID YOU KNOW: The Buffalo offense has scored 82.7 points per game, the 26th-highest figure in Division I. Western Michigan has only averaged 62.4 points per game, which ranks 270th nationally.
