Buffalo moves to 3-0 for 3rd straight year, beats Buffalo

It is the third-straight season in which the Bulldogs started 3-0. Reserve Roman Penn scored 12 points and Darnell Brodie scored 10 with 10 rebounds.

Buffalo’s Armoni Foster made two foul shots to give the Bulls (1-3) a 52-43 lead with 13:38 remaining before Drake proceeded to outscore Buffalo 22-12 over the next eight minutes and led 65-64 with 5:31 left. Penn’s three-point play with 2:08 to go broke a 72-all tie and the Bulldogs never trailed again.