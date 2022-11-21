Buffalo secures 82-74 win over George Mason

ST. THOMAS, Virgin Islands — Isaiah Adams had 24 points in Buffalo’s 82-74 victory against George Mason on Monday.
Josh Oduro led the Patriots (2-4) in scoring, finishing with 17 points. Devin Dinkins added 15 points and John Ojiako had 13 points and six rebounds.
Buffalo led George Mason at the half, 38-32, with Jones (13 points) its high scorer before the break. Buffalo outscored George Mason in the second half by two points, with Adams scoring a team-high 11 points.
