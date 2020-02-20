SAVVY SENIORS: Buffalo’s Jayvon Graves, Davonta Jordan and Antwain Johnson have collectively accounted for 49 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 48 percent of all Bulls points over the last five games.GIFTED GRAVES: Graves has connected on 34.4 percent of the 160 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 17 over the last three games. He’s also converted 66.7 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Kent State is 0-5 this year when it scores 63 points or fewer and 17-4 when it scores at least 64.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Golden Flashes have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Bulls. Kent State has 38 assists on 60 field goals (63.3 percent) across its past three games while Buffalo has assists on 39 of 85 field goals (45.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Buffalo is ranked first among Division I teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 36.1 percent. The Bulls have averaged 15 offensive boards per game and 17 per game over their last five games.

