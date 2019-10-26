Alex McNulty kicked three field goals and Kadofi Wright added a 40-yard interception return late in the game for the Bulls (4-4, 2-2).
Patterson finished with 149 yards rushing on 28 carries and added 59 yards receiving on two catches.
CMU’s Quinten Dormady was 25-of-37 passing for 272 yards and two touchdowns but was intercepted twice. JaCorey Sullivan had 114 yards receiving.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD