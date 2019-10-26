BUFFALO, N.Y. — Kyle Vantrease threw two touchdown passes to Antonio Nunn in the second quarter and Buffalo rode a big first-half lead to a 43-20 victory over Central Michigan on Saturday.

Nunn tossed scoring passes of 8 and 14 yards around a 15-yard TD run by Jaret Patterson. Kevin Marks added a 3-yard run with a minute left in the half for a 30-14 lead, capping a run of four straight scoring drives, the first two coming after Chippewas fumbles. In all, Central Michigan (5-4, 3-2 Mid-American) gave up five turnovers.