The Broncos are 2-13 in conference play. Western Michigan averages 13.7 turnovers per game and is 2-3 when winning the turnover battle.
The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Bulls won 78-64 in the last matchup on Jan. 12. Ronaldo Segu led the Bulls with 17 points, and B. Artis White led the Broncos with 12 points.
TOP PERFORMERS:
Lamar Norman Jr. is averaging 20 points for the Broncos. Mileek McMillan is averaging 8.5 points over the last 10 games for Western Michigan.
LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 8-2, averaging 79.5 points, 41.7 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points per game.
Broncos: 2-8, averaging 65.4 points, 28.0 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.
