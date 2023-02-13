Buffalo visits Hunter and Ohio

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Buffalo Bulls (12-13, 6-6 MAC) at Ohio Bobcats (14-11, 6-6 MAC) Athens, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Ohio faces the Buffalo Bulls after Jaylin Hunter scored 25 points in Ohio’s 90-81 victory against the Akron Zips. The Bobcats are 11-1 in home games. Ohio ranks second in the MAC with 36.8 points per game in the paint led by Dwight Wilson averaging 13.7.

The Bulls are 6-6 in conference play. Buffalo is 7-7 in games decided by at least 10 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wilson is scoring 15.9 points per game and averaging 9.6 rebounds for the Bobcats. Hunter is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Ohio.

Curtis Jones is scoring 15.6 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Bulls. Isaiah Adams is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 6-4, averaging 80.6 points, 31.7 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points per game.

Bulls: 4-6, averaging 81.0 points, 35.1 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.0 points.

