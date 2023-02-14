Buffalo visits Hunter and Ohio

Buffalo Bulls (12-13, 6-6 MAC) at Ohio Bobcats (14-11, 6-6 MAC)
The Bulls are 6-6 in MAC play. Buffalo leads the MAC with 15.6 assists. Armoni Foster leads the Bulls with 4.1.
TOP PERFORMERS: Dwight Wilson is scoring 15.9 points per game and averaging 9.6 rebounds for the Bobcats. Hunter is averaging 12.8 points and 3.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Ohio.
Curtis Jones is averaging 15.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Bulls. Isaiah Adams is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Buffalo.
LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 6-4, averaging 80.6 points, 31.7 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points per game.
Bulls: 4-6, averaging 81.0 points, 35.1 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.0 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.