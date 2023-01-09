Buffalo visits Miami (OH), looks to break road losing streak

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Buffalo Bulls (8-7, 2-0 MAC) at Miami (OH) RedHawks (6-9, 0-2 MAC) Oxford, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo will attempt to end its three-game road slide when the Bulls face Miami (OH). The RedHawks are 5-5 in home games. Miami (OH) ranks ninth in the MAC with 8.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Anderson Mirambeaux averaging 2.1.

The Bulls are 2-0 in conference play. Buffalo is 2-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The RedHawks and Bulls face off Tuesday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Morgan Safford is averaging 15.5 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the RedHawks. Mekhi Lairy is averaging 17.3 points over the last 10 games for Miami (OH).

Curtis Jones is shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulls, while averaging 15.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.5 steals. Isaiah Adams is averaging 10.6 points over the past 10 games for Buffalo.

LAST 10 GAMES: RedHawks: 5-5, averaging 76.0 points, 29.4 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points per game.

Bulls: 7-3, averaging 83.5 points, 39.0 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

