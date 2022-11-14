Buffalo visits UConn after Sanogo's 27-point performance

Buffalo Bulls (1-1) at UConn Huskies (2-0)
Storrs, Connecticut; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: UConn faces the Buffalo Bulls after Adama Sanogo scored 27 points in UConn’s 86-57 win against the Boston University Terriers.
UConn finished 23-10 overall last season while going 14-2 at home. The Huskies allowed opponents to score 65.3 points per game and shoot 40.3% from the field last season.
Buffalo finished 19-11 overall a season ago while going 9-5 on the road. The Bulls averaged 79.9 points per game last season, 12.0 on free throws and 25.5 from deep.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.