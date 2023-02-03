Buffalo visits Western Michigan after Hastings' 22-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Buffalo Bulls (10-12, 4-5 MAC) at Western Michigan Broncos (6-16, 2-7 MAC) Kalamazoo, Michigan; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Western Michigan hosts the Buffalo Bulls after Markeese Hastings scored 22 points in Western Michigan’s 73-59 loss to the Northern Illinois Huskies. The Broncos are 5-4 on their home court. Western Michigan has a 4-8 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Bulls are 4-5 in conference games. Buffalo is the MAC leader with 25.7 defensive rebounds per game led by LaQuill Hardnett averaging 5.0.

The Broncos and Bulls face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lamar Norman Jr. is averaging 18 points for the Broncos. Tray Maddox Jr. is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games for Western Michigan.

Armoni Foster is averaging 9.8 points and 3.7 assists for the Bulls. Curtis Jones is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 2-8, averaging 73.4 points, 33.8 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 4.2 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.4 points per game.

Bulls: 4-6, averaging 78.1 points, 37.2 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

