OXFORD, Miss. — KJ Buffen scored a career-high 23 points as Mississippi defeated Norfolk State 68-55 in the first meeting between the schools on Tuesday night. Breein Tyree added 21 points for the Rebels.

The Spartans came into the game averaging 96.5 points per game through their first two games. The Rebels limited Arkansas State to just 43 point in their season opener, their fewest points allowed in five seasons and fifth lowest over the last two decades.