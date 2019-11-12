Devontae Shuler had 12 points for Ole Miss (2-0) as they handed Norfolk State its first loss after opening the season with wins over Greensboro College and Penn State Wilkes-Barre.
Devante Carter had 12 points for the Spartans (2-1). Joe Bryant Jr. added 11 points. Jermaine Bishop had 11 points.
Mississippi faces Western Michigan at home on Friday. Norfolk State plays The Apprentice School at home on Thursday.
