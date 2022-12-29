Bufkin and Michigan host Central Michigan

Central Michigan Chippewas (4-8) at Michigan Wolverines (7-4, 1-0 Big Ten)
The Wolverines are 4-1 in home games. Michigan averages 77.3 points while outscoring opponents by 5.2 points per game.
The Chippewas are 0-5 on the road. Central Michigan has a 3-4 record in games decided by at least 10 points.
TOP PERFORMERS: Dug McDaniel is averaging 5.6 points for the Wolverines. Hunter Dickinson is averaging 18.2 points and 8.4 rebounds while shooting 55.9% over the past 10 games for Michigan.
Brian Taylor is averaging 14.6 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Chippewas. Jesse Zarzuela is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games for Central Michigan.
LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 6-4, averaging 77.5 points, 34.2 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.4 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points per game.
Chippewas: 3-7, averaging 68.5 points, 31.0 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.