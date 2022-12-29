Bufkin and Michigan host Central Michigan

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Central Michigan Chippewas (4-8) at Michigan Wolverines (7-4, 1-0 Big Ten) Ann Arbor, Michigan; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Michigan -21.5; over/under is 146 BOTTOM LINE: Michigan faces the Central Michigan Chippewas after Kobe Bufkin scored 22 points in Michigan’s 80-76 loss to the North Carolina Tar Heels.

The Wolverines are 4-1 in home games. Michigan averages 77.3 points while outscoring opponents by 5.2 points per game.

The Chippewas are 0-5 on the road. Central Michigan has a 3-4 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dug McDaniel is averaging 5.6 points for the Wolverines. Hunter Dickinson is averaging 18.2 points and 8.4 rebounds while shooting 55.9% over the past 10 games for Michigan.

Brian Taylor is averaging 14.6 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Chippewas. Jesse Zarzuela is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games for Central Michigan.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 6-4, averaging 77.5 points, 34.2 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.4 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points per game.

Chippewas: 3-7, averaging 68.5 points, 31.0 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article