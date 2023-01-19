Bufkin and Michigan host Maryland

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Michigan Wolverines (10-7, 4-2 Big Ten) at Maryland Terrapins (11-6, 2-4 Big Ten) College Park, Maryland; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Maryland -2.5; over/under is 142.5 BOTTOM LINE: Michigan visits the Maryland Terrapins after Kobe Bufkin scored 20 points in Michigan’s 85-78 victory over the Northwestern Wildcats.

The Terrapins have gone 8-1 at home. Maryland is eighth in the Big Ten scoring 71.5 points while shooting 45.1% from the field.

The Wolverines have gone 4-2 against Big Ten opponents. Michigan scores 76.1 points and has outscored opponents by 5.5 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julian Reese is averaging 10 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Terrapins. Don Carey is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Maryland.

Hunter Dickinson is averaging 17.8 points, 8.9 rebounds and 1.7 blocks for the Wolverines. Jett Howard is averaging 15.5 points over the past 10 games for Michigan.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terrapins: 4-6, averaging 64.1 points, 31.7 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points per game.

Wolverines: 5-5, averaging 76.1 points, 34.2 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

