The Miners led by as many as nine points after the break and had a 51-43 lead midway through the second half. Avea hit a 3-pointer and then made a dunk - both assisted by Buggs - before his jumper capped a 7-0 spurt over a 64-second span to trim Hawaii’s deficit to a point with nearly nine minutes to play. Buggs’ layup with 39 seconds left capped a 10-2 run and gave the Rainbow Warriors a 64-60 lead.