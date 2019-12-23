The Miners led by as many as nine points after the break and had a 51-43 lead midway through the second half. Avea hit a 3-pointer and then made a dunk - both assisted by Buggs - before his jumper capped a 7-0 spurt over a 64-second span to trim Hawaii’s deficit to a point with nearly nine minutes to play. Buggs’ layup with 39 seconds left capped a 10-2 run and gave the Rainbow Warriors a 64-60 lead.
Bryson Williams tied a career high with 33 points for the Miners (8-3). Daryl Edwards added 12 points. Souley Boum had 10 points.
Hawaii plays No. 22 Washington in the semfinals, and UTEP plays Ball State in a consolation game, Monday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.