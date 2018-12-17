HONOLULU — Drew Buggs made 6 of 7 from the field and finished with 13 points and six assists to help Hawaii beat Mississippi Valley State 76-51 on Sunday night.

Brocke Stepteau and Zigmars Raimo had 12 points apiece and Eddie Stansberry — who made his first career start for the Rainbow Warriors — scored 11. Jack Purchase added seven points and a career-high 13 rebounds.

Hawaii (6-4) scored 22 of the final 27 first-half points and then scored the first seven after the break to make it 46-20 with 17 minutes to play and MVSU trailed by at least 18 points the rest of the way.

Emmanuel Ejeh had 13 points and 12 rebounds and Kaleb Allison scored 10 for the Delta Devils (2-11), who have lost five in a row.

It was announced earlier Sunday that Hawaii’s Sheriff Drammeh had been suspended indefinitely for violating team rules. The senior guard, who averaged 10.7 points per game last season, missed the first three games of the season with an injury but had started the last six games.

