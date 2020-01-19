The Gauchos (12-6, 1-2 Big West Conference) used a 13-2 run to take a three-point lead late in the first half and led 35-33 at halftime but Hawaii (12-6, 3-1) scored the first eight points in an 11-2 spurt to open the second half and led the rest of the way. UCSB trimmed its deficit to 46-43 with about 12 minutes to go but Hemsley and Mate Colina answered with back-to-back layups and the Gauchos got no closer.