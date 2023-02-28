Buie and the Northwestern Wildcats host conference foe Penn State

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Penn State Nittany Lions (17-12, 8-10 Big Ten) at Northwestern Wildcats (20-9, 11-7 Big Ten) Evanston, Illinois; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Jalen Pickett and the Penn State Nittany Lions take on Boo Buie and the Northwestern Wildcats in Big Ten action Wednesday. The Wildcats have gone 13-4 at home. Northwestern has a 4-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Nittany Lions are 8-10 in Big Ten play. Penn State has a 0-3 record in one-possession games.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chase Audige is shooting 34.3% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 14.6 points and 2.4 steals. Buie is averaging 18.8 points and 4.5 assists over the past 10 games for Northwestern.

Advertisement

Pickett is averaging 18.5 points, 7.3 rebounds and 6.8 assists for the Nittany Lions. Andrew Funk is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Penn State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 65.4 points, 26.6 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points per game.

Nittany Lions: 4-6, averaging 69.3 points, 27.3 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 3.7 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article