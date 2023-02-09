Buie helps Northwestern climb standings beating Ohio St.

COLUMBUS, OHIO — Boo Buie scored 19 points and reserve Brooks Barnhizer scored a career-high 19 points and Northwestern beat Ohio State 69-63 on Thursday.
Thornton’s jumper with 10:12 left gave Ohio State its last lead at 47-45. Northwestern then went on a 16-5 run over close to the next eight minutes and held on despite committing five turnovers in the last three-and-a-half minutes.
Northwestern (17-7, 8-5 Big Ten) moved into a four-way tie for second in conference with No. 18 Indiana, Michigan and 24th-ranked Rutgers.
The fortunes of the two teams have been a far-cry from when they first met on New Year’s Day and the Buckeyes beat Northwestern 73-57 in Evanston, Illinois. Ohio State (11-13, 3-10) is 1-10 since then while the Wildcats have gone 7-4.
Northwestern has its second-best record through 24 games in school history. The 2016-17 team went 18-6 through its first 24 and made its first-ever NCAA Tournament.
Northwestern hosts top-ranked Purdue on Sunday. Ohio State hosts Michigan State on Sunday.
