Buie leads Northwestern against Iowa after 21-point game

Iowa Hawkeyes (17-9, 9-6 Big Ten) at Northwestern Wildcats (19-7, 10-5 Big Ten) Evanston, Illinois; Sunday, 6:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Northwestern -1.5; over/under is 146 BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern hosts the Iowa Hawkeyes after Boo Buie scored 21 points in Northwestern's 64-62 victory against the Indiana Hoosiers. The Wildcats have gone 12-4 at home. Northwestern scores 68.0 points and has outscored opponents by 6.1 points per game.

The Hawkeyes are 9-6 against Big Ten opponents. Iowa is 3-2 in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Buie is scoring 16.8 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Wildcats. Chase Audige is averaging 16.0 points and 3.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Northwestern.

Kris Murray is averaging 21 points and 8.3 rebounds for the Hawkeyes. Filip Rebraca is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games for Iowa.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 67.5 points, 27.6 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points per game.

Hawkeyes: 7-3, averaging 80.5 points, 29.9 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

