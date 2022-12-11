Buie leads Northwestern against Prairie View A&M after 20-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Prairie View A&M Panthers (4-4) at Northwestern Wildcats (6-2, 1-0 Big Ten) Evanston, Illinois; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Northwestern -17.5; over/under is 130.5 BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern hosts the Prairie View A&M Panthers after Boo Buie scored 20 points in Northwestern’s 70-63 victory over the Michigan State Spartans.

The Wildcats have gone 3-1 at home. Northwestern is second in the Big Ten in team defense, allowing 57.5 points while holding opponents to 35.4% shooting.

The Panthers are 1-4 in road games. Prairie View A&M ranks third in the SWAC giving up 71.9 points while holding opponents to 46.8% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Buie is scoring 13.8 points per game with 4.1 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the Wildcats. Chase Audige is averaging 12.8 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 37.5% for Northwestern.

William Douglas is averaging 15.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.9 steals for the Panthers. Jeremiah Gambrell is averaging 13.6 points for Prairie View A&M.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article