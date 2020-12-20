Northwestern (4-1, 1-0 Big Ten) stopped a 12-game slide in the series with its first victory over Michigan State since Jan. 14, 2012. It also was the Wildcats’ first win over a top-five team in the AP poll since an 83-65 victory over Magic Johnson and then-No. 4 Michigan State on Jan. 27, 1979.

This year’s Spartans looked rusty in their first game in a week and just their second overall since Dec. 7. They were supposed to play Virginia on Dec. 9, but that game was postponed because of COVID-19 issues with the Cavaliers.

Aaron Henry scored 11 points for Michigan State (6-1, 0-1), and Malik Hall finished with 10 points and nine boards. The Spartans shot just 39% (26 for 67) from the field.

Michigan State also had a scare when starting forward Joey Hauser left late in the first half with a left knee injury. But he returned early in the second half and finished with five points on 2-for-7 shooting.

Northwestern led by as many as 21 at 61-40 with 11:57 left. Michigan State responded with a 9-0 run, including a three-point play by Henry, but Berry steadied the Wildcats with a 3 with 8:47 remaining.

Buie hit four foul shots and a 3 in the final two minutes to help close it out. The sophomore guard went 9 for 15 from the field, including a 5-for-6 performance from beyond the arc.

Michigan State looked rusty early on and a fired-up Northwestern team took advantage. Buie, who scored a career-high 26 points in Northwestern’s 77-72 loss to Michigan State last December, hit consecutive 3-pointers to give the Wildcats a 34-23 lead with 3:34 left in the first half.

Nance made another 3 with 51 seconds left, helping Northwestern to a 43-30 lead at the break. The Spartans shot 35% (12 for 34) in the first half, compared to 52% (14 for 27) for the Wildcats.

BIG PICTURE

Michigan State: It might have been the sporadic play early in the season, but the poor shooting could be a concern for coach Tom Izzo.

Northwestern: Nance’s play at the beginning of the game helped the Wildcats get off to a solid start, and they answered every charge by the Spartans.

UP NEXT

Michigan State: Hosts No. 12 Wisconsin on Friday afternoon.

Northwestern: Visits Indiana on Wednesday night.

