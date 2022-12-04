Buie, Northwestern Wildcats take on the No. 20 Michigan State Spartans

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Northwestern Wildcats (5-2) at Michigan State Spartans (5-3) East Lansing, Michigan; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Michigan State -6.5; over/under is 126.5 BOTTOM LINE: Boo Buie and the Northwestern Wildcats visit Tyson Walker and the No. 20 Michigan State Spartans in Big Ten play. The Spartans are 2-0 on their home court. Michigan State is 2- when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 10.9 turnovers per game.

The Wildcats are 1-0 in road games. Northwestern averages 64.1 points while outscoring opponents by 7.4 points per game.

The Spartans and Wildcats square off Sunday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joey Hauser averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, scoring 13.6 points while shooting 45.9% from beyond the arc. Walker is shooting 43.1% and averaging 15.1 points for Michigan State.

Buie is scoring 12.9 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Wildcats. Chase Audige is averaging 12.4 points for Northwestern.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

