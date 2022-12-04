Buie, Northwestern Wildcats take on the No. 20 Michigan State Spartans

Northwestern Wildcats (5-2) at Michigan State Spartans (5-3)
The Wildcats are 1-0 in road games. Northwestern averages 64.1 points while outscoring opponents by 7.4 points per game.
The Spartans and Wildcats square off Sunday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Joey Hauser averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, scoring 13.6 points while shooting 45.9% from beyond the arc. Walker is shooting 43.1% and averaging 15.1 points for Michigan State.
Buie is scoring 12.9 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Wildcats. Chase Audige is averaging 12.4 points for Northwestern.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.