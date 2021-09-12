Asked if he’s concerned about the locker room, Rams coach Steve Addazio responded: “It’s two games into a season. This is the problem in our world today. This is exactly what the problem is. People want to say, ‘Hey, do you feel sorry for yourself?’” I don’t feel sorry for myself. I’m not going to drop my head! There’s not a coach in this program that’s going to drop his head! It’s my job to make sure we just keep swinging away! Cause that’s all loser stuff and it’ll be my job to stay on top of that. Want to play big-time college football and you lose two games, and you want to talk about, you afraid you’re going to lose the locker room? No, I’m not afraid of losing the locker room.”