UT Martin (2-4, 2-4) cut the gap to 21-16 when John Bachus III capped an 88-yard drive with a 2-yard scoring toss to Colton Dowell with 6:25 remaining.
After a punt, SEMO forced the Skyhawks to turn the ball over on downs and ran out the remaining 1:39.
Bachus threw for 275 yards and a pair of touchdowns, both to Dowell, but was intercepted once and sacked four times.
