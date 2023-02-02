Burden scores 27, Kennesaw State beats Bellarmine in 2OT

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Terrell Burden scored 27 points as Kennesaw State beat Bellarmine 90-84 in double overtime on Thursday night.
Peter Suder led the way for the Knights (10-14, 5-6) with 24 points. Garrett Tipton added 19 points and four assists for Bellarmine. In addition, Juston Betz had 13 points and 10 rebounds.
NEXT UP
Both teams play on Saturday. Kennesaw State visits Eastern Kentucky while Bellarmine hosts Jacksonville State.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.