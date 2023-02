Burden added six assists and three steals for the Owls (20-7, 12-2 Atlantic Sun Conference). Chris Youngblood scored 14 points while going 3 of 10 from the floor, including 2 for 5 from distance, and 6 for 6 from the line, and added seven rebounds. Spencer Rodgers recorded 11 points and was 4 of 10 shooting (3 for 8 from distance).