Burford leads Illinois State against Drake after 23-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Illinois State Redbirds (10-19, 5-13 MVC) at Drake Bulldogs (23-6, 14-4 MVC) Des Moines, Iowa; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Drake -15; over/under is 137.5 BOTTOM LINE: Illinois State plays the Drake Bulldogs after Darius Burford scored 23 points in Illinois State’s 80-64 loss to the Indiana State Sycamores.

The Bulldogs are 13-1 on their home court. Drake leads the MVC in rebounding, averaging 33.8 boards. Darnell Brodie leads the Bulldogs with 7.2 rebounds.

The Redbirds are 5-13 in conference games. Illinois State has a 3-9 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Bulldogs and Redbirds match up Wednesday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tucker DeVries is averaging 19.2 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Roman Penn is averaging 13.3 points and six assists over the past 10 games for Drake.

Advertisement

Burford is averaging 12.6 points for the Redbirds. Malachi Poindexter is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Illinois State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 80.7 points, 33.5 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points per game.

Redbirds: 2-8, averaging 68.0 points, 27.6 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article