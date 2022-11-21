Burford leads Illinois State against LSU after 20-point showing

Illinois State Redbirds (2-2) vs. LSU Tigers (3-0)
Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Monday, 11 a.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: LSU -15; over/under is 133.5
BOTTOM LINE: Illinois State plays the LSU Tigers after Darius Burford scored 20 points in Illinois State’s 70-67 loss to the Northwestern State Demons.
LSU finished 22-12 overall last season while going 15-2 at home. The Tigers averaged 72.6 points per game while shooting 43.9% from the field and 31.6% from 3-point distance last season.
Illinois State went 13-20 overall last season while going 1-11 on the road. The Redbirds averaged 74.1 points per game last season, 13.6 on free throws and 23.4 from beyond the arc.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.