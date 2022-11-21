Burford leads Illinois State against LSU after 20-point showing

LSU finished 22-12 overall last season while going 15-2 at home. The Tigers averaged 72.6 points per game while shooting 43.9% from the field and 31.6% from 3-point distance last season.

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois State plays the LSU Tigers after Darius Burford scored 20 points in Illinois State’s 70-67 loss to the Northwestern State Demons.

Illinois State went 13-20 overall last season while going 1-11 on the road. The Redbirds averaged 74.1 points per game last season, 13.6 on free throws and 23.4 from beyond the arc.