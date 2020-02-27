Rashad Williams, the Golden Grizzlies’ second leading scorer entering the contest at 15 points per game, shot only 20% for the game (4 of 20).
The Jaguars improve to 2-0 against the Golden Grizzlies this season. IUPUI defeated Oakland 89-85 on Jan. 25. IUPUI finishes out the regular season against Detroit at home on Saturday. Oakland finishes out the regular season against Illinois-Chicago on the road on Saturday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketbal l and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.