Burke leads Morgan State against Hartford

Hartford Hawks (4-15) at Morgan State Bears (9-8, 3-0 MEAC) Baltimore; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Morgan State -10.5; over/under is 134.5 BOTTOM LINE: Morgan State faces the Hartford Hawks after Isaiah Burke scored 30 points in Morgan State’s 83-66 victory against the Coppin State Eagles. The Bears have gone 6-0 at home. Morgan State has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Hawks are 0-8 in road games. Hartford is second in the DI Independent scoring 63.8 points per game and is shooting 42.2%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Malik Miller is averaging 18.7 points, 10.1 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 2.2 steals for the Bears. Burke is averaging 19.4 points and 2.1 rebounds while shooting 47.3% over the last 10 games for Morgan State.

Briggs McClain is averaging 16.4 points and 1.6 steals for the Hawks. Michael Dunne is averaging 9.6 points over the last 10 games for Hartford.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 7-3, averaging 82.6 points, 34.6 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 10.2 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Hawks: 1-9, averaging 59.6 points, 26.8 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

