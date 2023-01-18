Burke leads Morgan State against Hartford

Hartford Hawks (4-15) at Morgan State Bears (9-8, 3-0 MEAC)
The Hawks are 0-8 in road games. Hartford is second in the DI Independent scoring 63.8 points per game and is shooting 42.2%.
TOP PERFORMERS: Malik Miller is averaging 18.7 points, 10.1 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 2.2 steals for the Bears. Burke is averaging 19.4 points and 2.1 rebounds while shooting 47.3% over the last 10 games for Morgan State.
Briggs McClain is averaging 16.4 points and 1.6 steals for the Hawks. Michael Dunne is averaging 9.6 points over the last 10 games for Hartford.
LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 7-3, averaging 82.6 points, 34.6 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 10.2 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.
Hawks: 1-9, averaging 59.6 points, 26.8 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.