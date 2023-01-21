Burke leads Morgan State against Howard after 31-point performance

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Morgan State Bears (10-8, 3-0 MEAC) at Howard Bison (10-10, 2-1 MEAC) Washington; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Howard -3.5; over/under is 145.5 BOTTOM LINE: Morgan State visits the Howard Bison after Isaiah Burke scored 31 points in Morgan State’s 92-84 win over the Hartford Hawks. The Bison have gone 6-2 in home games. Howard allows 73.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.8 points per game.

The Bears are 3-0 in conference play. Morgan State averages 80.6 points while outscoring opponents by 9.4 points per game.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elijah Hawkins is averaging 13.3 points, 4.9 assists and 1.9 steals for the Bison. William Settle is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games for Howard.

Malik Miller is averaging 18.4 points, 10.2 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 2.1 steals for the Bears. Burke is averaging 20 points over the last 10 games for Morgan State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 6-4, averaging 73.3 points, 30.9 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 9.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Bears: 7-3, averaging 79.5 points, 34.5 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 8.5 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

