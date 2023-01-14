Burke scores 30, Morgan State beats Coppin State 83-66

BALTIMORE — Isaiah Burke’s 30 points led Morgan State past Coppin State 83-66 on Saturday night.
Nendah Tarke had 20 points, nine rebounds and three steals the Eagles (6-14, 1-2). Mike Hood also scored 20 points and added two steals for Coppin State. Justin Steers had 11 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks.
NEXT UP
Morgan State plays Wednesday against Hartford at home, while Coppin State hosts Norfolk State on Saturday.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.