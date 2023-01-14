Burke scores 30, Morgan State beats Coppin State 83-66

Burke was 5-of-11 shooting, including 5 for 8 from distance, and went 15 for 18 from the line for the Bears (9-8, 3-0 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Malik Miller added 16 points while going 6 of 14 from the floor, including 1 for 5 from distance, and 3 for 5 from the line, and he also had 19 rebounds, five assists, and three steals. Will Thomas shot 4 of 10 from the field and 3 for 5 from the line to finish with 11 points, while adding nine rebounds.