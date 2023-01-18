Burke's 31 lead Morgan State past Hartford 92-84

Burke shot 11 for 18 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 7 of 8 from the free throw line for the Bears (10-8, 3-0 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Will Thomas scored 15 points while going 7 of 14 from the field, and added seven rebounds. Malik Miller was 6-of-14 shooting (1 for 3 from distance) to finish with 14 points. The Bears picked up their sixth straight win.