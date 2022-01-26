The Islanders are 2-1 against conference opponents. Texas A&M-CC scores 78.3 points and has outscored opponents by 10.7 points per game.
The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.
TOP PERFORMERS: Gus Okafor is averaging 14.5 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Lions. Keon Clergeot is averaging 9.4 points over the last 10 games for SE Louisiana.
Trey Tennyson averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Islanders, scoring 12.2 points while shooting 37.9% from beyond the arc. Isaac Mushila is shooting 55.5% and averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games for Texas A&M-CC.
LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 6-4, averaging 74.4 points, 26.9 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.4 points per game.
Islanders: 6-4, averaging 71.4 points, 29.4 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.