HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — C.J. Burks had 20 points as Marshall narrowly beat Middle Tennessee 98-93 on Saturday.

Jon Elmore had 19 points for Marshall (14-13, 7-7 Conference USA), which broke its four-game losing streak. Rondale Watson added 17 points. Jannson Williams had 16 points and three blocks for the hosts.

After a close first half that resulted in the two teams entering the locker room tied at 41-41, the second half was equally hard-fought. Ultimately, Marshall was able to eke out the slim 5-point victory. Both teams set season records for scoring in the second half. The Thundering Herd’s 57 points in the second half marked a season high for the home team, while the 52 points in the second half for the Blue Raiders was the best of the season for the visitors.

Antonio Green scored a career-high 31 points for the Blue Raiders (8-19, 5-9). Reggie Scurry scored a career-high 24 points and had nine rebounds. Donovan Sims had 12 points and six rebounds.

The Thundering Herd and the Blue Raiders next play in Conference USA’s inaugural bonus-play format with opponents to be determined later Saturday.

