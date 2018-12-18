JACKSONVILLE, Ala. — Jason Burnell had 19 points and nine rebounds and Marlon Hunter scored 15 to help Jacksonville State beat North Alabama 64-50 on Tuesday night.

Burnell made 9 of 11 free throws and had two blocks and two steals. Ty Hudson added 11 points for the Gamecocks (7-4), who won 76-65 at North Alabama on Dec. 1.

Burnell scored five consecutive points to give JSU the lead for good midway through the first half and Hudson completed a 3-point play to cap an 8-1 spurt that made it 31-20. The Lions used a 7-0 run that spanned halftime to pull within four early in the second half but Jacksonville State scored the next 14 points to make it 45-27 with 14 minutes to play and led by double figures the rest of the way.

Jamari Blackmon led North Alabama (3-9) with nine points.

The Lions are in the first year of their transition to Division I.

