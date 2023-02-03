Burnett leads Stonehill against Saint Francis (BKN) after 22-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Stonehill Skyhawks (11-14, 7-3 NEC) at Saint Francis (BKN) Terriers (12-11, 5-5 NEC) New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Stonehill visits the Saint Francis (BKN) Terriers after Isaiah Burnett scored 22 points in Stonehill’s 74-61 victory against the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash. The Terriers are 9-3 on their home court. Saint Francis (BKN) is 5-6 against opponents with a winning record.

The Skyhawks have gone 7-3 against NEC opponents. Stonehill is fourth in the NEC scoring 67.9 points per game and is shooting 44.6%.

The Terriers and Skyhawks meet Saturday for the first time in NEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tedrick Wilcox Jr. averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Terriers, scoring 10.9 points while shooting 34.2% from beyond the arc. Zion Bethea is shooting 41.5% and averaging 9.3 points over the past 10 games for Saint Francis (BKN).

Andrew Sims is scoring 15.1 points per game with 4.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Skyhawks. Max Zegarowski is averaging 12.5 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 46.3% over the past 10 games for Stonehill.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terriers: 6-4, averaging 64.8 points, 29.9 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points per game.

Skyhawks: 6-4, averaging 64.4 points, 27.3 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

