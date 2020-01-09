Vinnie Shahid had 25 points for the Bison (11-6, 2-1). Tyson Ward added 19 points and eight rebounds. Rocky Kreuser had 15 points.
The Golden Eagles snapped a three-game skid and ended NDSU’s three-game win streak.
Oral Roberts faces North Dakota at home on Saturday. North Dakota State plays South Dakota at home on Wednesday.
