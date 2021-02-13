Lonnie Grayson had 14 points and seven rebounds for the Black Knights (9-5, 5-4). Alex King also scored 14 points. Jalen Rucker had 13 points, Nick Finke 11 and Josh Caldwell 10.
The Raiders improve to 2-1 against the Black Knights on the season. The teams meet again today.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.