Jermaine Marrow scored 30 points and made seven assists and Benjamin Stanley had 27 points for Hampton (7-10, 2-2), which shot 45% (30 of 67). Greg Heckstall scored 12 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and Davion Warren had 10 points.
Winthrop plays Radford on the road on Monday. Hampton plays UNC-Asheville on the road on Saturday.
