Burns had 16 points for Siena (4-5, 1-0 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Manny Camper had 11 points and 14 rebounds, and Donald Carey scored 10 points.

Brandon scored a season-high 30 points for the Golden Griffins (5-6, 0-1). Scott Hitchon added 15 points and five assists, and Armon Harried had nine rebounds. Johnson, who led the Golden Griffins in scoring coming into the contest with 14 points per game, scored only seven points (3 of 13).

Siena plays Holy Cross at home on Sunday. Canisius takes on Pittsburgh on the road next Monday.

