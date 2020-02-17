Caleb Hunter scored 17 points and Jordan Lyons had 16 for the Delta Devils (2-23, 2-11). Quinton Alston added 11 points and seven rebounds and Lamarcus Lee had six rebounds.

The Jaguars improve to 2-0 against the Delta Devils this season. Southern defeated Mississippi Valley State 74-70 on Jan. 20. Southern plays Alabama State on the road on Saturday. Mississippi Valley State faces Texas Southern at home on Saturday.

